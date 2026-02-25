Left Menu

Gurdaspur Murders: Police Nab Suspects Linked to ISI-backed Plot

The Punjab Police have arrested two suspects and killed a third in an encounter in connection with the murder of two policemen in Gurdaspur. The accused were reportedly acting on instructions from Pakistan-based handlers supported by ISI. One suspect remains at large as authorities intensify the manhunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two suspects linked to the murder of policemen in Gurdaspur have been apprehended, while the third, Ranjit Singh, was killed during an encounter with the police. According to Punjab Police, the individuals were allegedly acting on orders from Pakistan-based ISI handlers. The third accused remains on the run.

The incident occurred Sunday when Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar were found dead at a checkpost close to the international border. Police later discovered that the suspects had been in communication with their handlers to execute the killings.

Authorities report that Ranjit Singh attempted to flee, resulting in a police chase that culminated in his death. Meanwhile, the hunt for the remaining suspect continues as the region faces increased tensions over drug and arms smuggling activities.

