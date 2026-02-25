Justice Bhuyan Advocates for Constitutional Morality Over Public Morality

At a seminar organized by the Telangana Judges' Association and the Telangana State Judicial Academy, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court emphasized the significance of constitutional morality prevailing over public morality. He cited discrimination cases, highlighting how societal divides remain vast, even after 75 years of independence.

Justice Bhuyan mentioned his daughter's Muslim friend, denied accommodation due to her religion, and media reports of parents opposing a Dalit cook under the mid-day meal scheme. These examples, he argued, show the gap between constitutional expectations and societal practices.

He also pointed to the positive strides in gender and minority representation within the judiciary in Telangana, showcasing a move towards a more inclusive system. Justice Bhuyan praised the state's achievements, while acknowledging ongoing representation challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)