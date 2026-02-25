Left Menu

Workday Shares Tumble Amid AI Concerns and Revenue Forecasts

Workday's shares dropped approximately 10% as the company's revenue forecast disappointed amidst economic challenges. The stock's 40% plunge this year reflects broader software market woes linked to AI advances. CEO Aneel Bhusri reassures stakeholders, emphasizing traditional software's resilience in an AI-driven climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:55 IST
Workday Shares Tumble Amid AI Concerns and Revenue Forecasts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares of enterprise software company Workday plummeted about 10% in premarket trading on Wednesday following a gloomy revenue forecast as companies cut back on spending under broader economic uncertainty.

The stock has already plunged around 40% this year, as a larger sell-off of software stocks has been compounded by AI startup Anthropic unveiling new enterprise tools. This has spurred investor concern that automation could affect revenue streams for traditional software vendors. Located in Pleasanton, California, Workday projected its subscription revenue to fall slightly short of analyst expectations, forecasting between $9.93 billion and $9.95 billion for the fiscal year 2027, while stating an intent to increase spending on its 'agentic AI' development.

Piper Sandler analysts expressed concern over the new guidance amid ongoing AI debates, suggesting it doesn't ease investor anxieties about application layer companies. Specializing in HR and payroll software, Workday reported prolonged sales cycles, particularly in government, education, healthcare, and certain commercial sectors, delaying some enterprise deals. Nonetheless, most remain active, and a few have closed early in the first quarter. Workday co-founder Aneel Bhusri, who recently resumed his role as CEO, sought to downplay fears at a post-earnings call, reaffirming confidence in traditional software solutions against the backdrop of AI advancements.

TRENDING

1
Global Tech Rally Fuels Market Optimism Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Global Tech Rally Fuels Market Optimism Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
2
Delhi court sends couple to 14-day judicial custody over charge of hurling racial slurs at neighbours from Northeast.

Delhi court sends couple to 14-day judicial custody over charge of hurling r...

 India
3
Russian Court Fines Telegram: A Clash Over Content

Russian Court Fines Telegram: A Clash Over Content

 Russia
4
False Alarms: A Day of Bomb Threats in West Bengal and Jharkhand Courts

False Alarms: A Day of Bomb Threats in West Bengal and Jharkhand Courts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026