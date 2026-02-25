Left Menu

Ukrainian-U.S. Officials Discuss Post-War Prosperity Package

Ukrainian and U.S. officials are set to meet on Thursday to discuss the 'prosperity package' and post-war reconstruction plans. President Zelenskiy mentioned that this will also include preparations for a trilateral meeting involving Russia, which is tentatively scheduled for early March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:56 IST
Ukrainian-U.S. Officials Discuss Post-War Prosperity Package
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian negotiators are gearing up for a crucial meeting with U.S. representatives on Thursday to delve into discussions about the 'prosperity package' aimed at post-war reconstruction, as revealed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In a media briefing held over WhatsApp, Zelenskiy disclosed that the talks would extend to preparations for a significant trilateral meeting that would bring Russia to the table.

This meeting is anticipated to occur in early March, indicating heightened diplomatic activity in the quest for stabilization and rebuilding efforts in Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Global Tech Rally Fuels Market Optimism Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Global Tech Rally Fuels Market Optimism Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
2
Delhi court sends couple to 14-day judicial custody over charge of hurling racial slurs at neighbours from Northeast.

Delhi court sends couple to 14-day judicial custody over charge of hurling r...

 India
3
Russian Court Fines Telegram: A Clash Over Content

Russian Court Fines Telegram: A Clash Over Content

 Russia
4
False Alarms: A Day of Bomb Threats in West Bengal and Jharkhand Courts

False Alarms: A Day of Bomb Threats in West Bengal and Jharkhand Courts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026