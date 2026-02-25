Ukrainian-U.S. Officials Discuss Post-War Prosperity Package

Ukrainian negotiators are gearing up for a crucial meeting with U.S. representatives on Thursday to delve into discussions about the 'prosperity package' aimed at post-war reconstruction, as revealed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In a media briefing held over WhatsApp, Zelenskiy disclosed that the talks would extend to preparations for a significant trilateral meeting that would bring Russia to the table.

This meeting is anticipated to occur in early March, indicating heightened diplomatic activity in the quest for stabilization and rebuilding efforts in Ukraine.