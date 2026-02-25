A New Dawn: Maoists Surrender in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, two Maoists, including senior leader Mallesh, have reached out to security forces to surrender.

This gesture aligns with a broader trend, as over 2,700 Naxalites have laid down arms in the state over the past two years, highlighting a possible turning point in the conflict.

Authorities are actively pursuing conversations with other Maoist members to support their transition into mainstream society, underscoring the weakening structure of the extremist group.

(With inputs from agencies.)