A New Dawn: Maoists Surrender in Chhattisgarh

Two Maoist members, including a senior operative, expressed their desire to surrender in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. This move highlights a trend as over 2,700 Naxalites have surrendered in the state in the last two years. Authorities are engaging more cadres for peace integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanker | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, two Maoists, including senior leader Mallesh, have reached out to security forces to surrender.

This gesture aligns with a broader trend, as over 2,700 Naxalites have laid down arms in the state over the past two years, highlighting a possible turning point in the conflict.

Authorities are actively pursuing conversations with other Maoist members to support their transition into mainstream society, underscoring the weakening structure of the extremist group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

