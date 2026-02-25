A New Dawn: Maoists Surrender in Chhattisgarh
Two Maoist members, including a senior operative, expressed their desire to surrender in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. This move highlights a trend as over 2,700 Naxalites have surrendered in the state in the last two years. Authorities are engaging more cadres for peace integration.
In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, two Maoists, including senior leader Mallesh, have reached out to security forces to surrender.
This gesture aligns with a broader trend, as over 2,700 Naxalites have laid down arms in the state over the past two years, highlighting a possible turning point in the conflict.
Authorities are actively pursuing conversations with other Maoist members to support their transition into mainstream society, underscoring the weakening structure of the extremist group.
