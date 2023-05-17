Dhruv Consultancy's Q4FY23 EBITDA up 592.59 per cent

Left Menu

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. (BSE - 541302

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 14:47 IST
Revenues for Q4FY23 at Rs 21.76 crore, EBITDA for Q4FY23 at Rs 1.87 crore. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. (BSE - 541302: NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, reported an audited Financial Results for the Q4 FY23 & FY23. Financials at a Glance:

Q4 FY23: * Total Revenues at Rs 21.76 Cr

* EBITDA at Rs 1.87 Cr * EBITDA Margin at 8.59 per cent

* PAT at Rs 0.09 Cr * PAT at 0.41 per cent

* EPS at Rs 0.06 FY23:

* Total Revenues at Rs 82.31 Cr * EBITDA at Rs 10.29 Cr

* EBITDA at 12.50 per cent * PAT at Rs 4.83 Cr

* PAT Margin at 5.87 per cent * EPS at Rs 3.09

The total unexecuted order book as of 30th April 2023 stands at ~Rs 300 crore. Speaking on the occasion Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited said - "Continuous order inflow and control over costs helped us achieve profit in FY23. We look forward future with a positive outlook with strong order book in hand.

Further, government's thrust on infrastructure and road connectivity would provide impetus to future growth for us. The domestic market is very opportunist and we with our quality work and timely execution has positioned ourself to garner larger pie of overall growth potentials. Leveraging our overall experience, we would garner good contract in the international market too" Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd established in 2003, and based out of Navi Mumbai, provides infrastructure consultancy for design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services. The service offerings include preparation of DPR (Detailed Project Report), feasibility study for infrastructure projects, operations & maintenance works, Project planning, designing, technical & structural audits etc.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

