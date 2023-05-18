Left Menu

G-20 historic opportunity for J-K to showcase its vibrant culture, tourism potential: LG Sinha

It belongs to all the citizens and they should come forward and be a part of this historic event, he said.The Lt Governor also urged the civil society members to take advantage of this opportunity and encourage citizens, tourism and industry stakeholders to contribute to the events grand success.Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing a powerful platform of G-20 meeting for connecting local and global aspirations.G-20 meeting will give a new height to J-Ks growth, boost to limitless potential of tourism and hospitality sector and enhance economic prosperity to all sections of society.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 21:41 IST
G-20 historic opportunity for J-K to showcase its vibrant culture, tourism potential: LG Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the G-20 meeting in the Valley next week is a historic opportunity for the Union Territory to showcase its vibrant culture, traditions and tourism potential.

He made these remarks during an interaction with the members of civil society groups, members of PRIs, representatives of various organisations.

''G-20 meeting is a historic opportunity for J-K UT to showcase its vibrant culture, traditions and tourism potential. It belongs to all the citizens and they should come forward and be a part of this historic event,'' he said.

The Lt Governor also urged the civil society members to take advantage of this opportunity and encourage citizens, tourism and industry stakeholders to contribute to the event's grand success.

Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing a powerful platform of G-20 meeting for connecting local and global aspirations.

''G-20 meeting will give a new height to J-K's growth, boost to limitless potential of tourism and hospitality sector and enhance economic prosperity to all sections of society. It is also an opportunity for handicraft sector to script a bright future,'' he said.

Addressing the members of the civil society groups, Sinha also talked about J-K's journey on the path of accelerated development and the remarkable progress registered in various sectors since 2019.

''Never before had infrastructure development taken place at the kind of speed witnessed in the past four years. We are marching forward with the common vision of peace, progress and prosperity. Let us all re-dedicate ourselves to make this event a memorable one with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,'' he said.

Speaking on the revival of the tourism sector, the Lt Governor said it was affected adversely due to the Covid pandemic, but is now recovering fast.

We are making several interventions to give new momentum to tourism and hospitality sector, he added.

Connectivity is the most important aspect not only for the tourism but also for the overall development. More than 1.50 lakh crore rupees worth highways and tunnel projects are being executed and the improved road and rail connectivity have brought J-K closer to the world, the Lt Governor said.

He commended the contribution and cooperation of all stakeholders, civil society groups and eminent citizens in the preparations of the upcoming G-20 event starting from May 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023