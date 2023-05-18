G-20 historic opportunity for J-K to showcase its vibrant culture, tourism potential: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the G-20 meeting in the Valley next week is a historic opportunity for the Union Territory to showcase its vibrant culture, traditions and tourism potential.

He made these remarks during an interaction with the members of civil society groups, members of PRIs, representatives of various organisations.

''G-20 meeting is a historic opportunity for J-K UT to showcase its vibrant culture, traditions and tourism potential. It belongs to all the citizens and they should come forward and be a part of this historic event,'' he said.

The Lt Governor also urged the civil society members to take advantage of this opportunity and encourage citizens, tourism and industry stakeholders to contribute to the event's grand success.

Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing a powerful platform of G-20 meeting for connecting local and global aspirations.

''G-20 meeting will give a new height to J-K's growth, boost to limitless potential of tourism and hospitality sector and enhance economic prosperity to all sections of society. It is also an opportunity for handicraft sector to script a bright future,'' he said.

Addressing the members of the civil society groups, Sinha also talked about J-K's journey on the path of accelerated development and the remarkable progress registered in various sectors since 2019.

''Never before had infrastructure development taken place at the kind of speed witnessed in the past four years. We are marching forward with the common vision of peace, progress and prosperity. Let us all re-dedicate ourselves to make this event a memorable one with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,'' he said.

Speaking on the revival of the tourism sector, the Lt Governor said it was affected adversely due to the Covid pandemic, but is now recovering fast.

We are making several interventions to give new momentum to tourism and hospitality sector, he added.

Connectivity is the most important aspect not only for the tourism but also for the overall development. More than 1.50 lakh crore rupees worth highways and tunnel projects are being executed and the improved road and rail connectivity have brought J-K closer to the world, the Lt Governor said.

He commended the contribution and cooperation of all stakeholders, civil society groups and eminent citizens in the preparations of the upcoming G-20 event starting from May 22.

