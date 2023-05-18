Numaligarh Refinery Limited signs MoU with T-Hub for pact in startup ecosystem

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with T-Hub (Technology Hub), a premier innovation hub and ecosystem-enabler based out of Hyderabad, India. Under the MoU which was signed on Wednesday, NRL and T Hub will jointly collaborate on business innovation and growth hack for NRL's flagship startup programme, 'iDEATION'.

T-Hub is India's pioneering innovation ecosystem and strives to create impact for startups, corporations and other ecosystem stakeholders. This MoU will mark a significant step in the direction of 'Atmanirbhar Northeast and Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The MoU was signed by NRL Senior Chief General Manager for Corporate Affairs Nikunja Borthakur and T-Hub Chief Innovation Officer Sujit Jagirdar, among other officials, at NRL Centre in Guwahati. T-Hub (Technology Hub) has received the 'Best Incubator in India' for the year 2022 and the Best National Technology Business Incubator 2023 by Startup India.

On May 3, the Centre allocated Rs 611 crore to 165 incubators under Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, a flagship initiative of the government of India, intended to catalyse startup culture and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. During a conference in New Delhi, Manmeet Nanda, Joint Secretary, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said that the government started Startup India Seed Fund in April 2021, with a corpus of Rs 945 crore over four years of 2021-2025. (ANI)

