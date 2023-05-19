Malaysia-bound flight makes unscheduled landing following medical emergency
A Kuala Lumpur-bound international flight made an unscheduled stop here on Friday after a passenger complained of chest pain, officials said.
The flight with about 280 passengers was proceeding from Jeddah. Soon after the flight landed following clearance, the passenger was rushed to a nearby government hospital, officials added.
