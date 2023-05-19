Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to attend G7 Hiroshima summit in person -EU source

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 09:23 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will travel to Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday to join the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit in person, a European Union source told Reuters.

The person declined to be identified because the plan was not public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

