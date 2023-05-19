Ukraine's Zelenskiy to attend G7 Hiroshima summit in person -EU source
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 09:23 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will travel to Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday to join the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit in person, a European Union source told Reuters.
The person declined to be identified because the plan was not public.
