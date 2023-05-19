Krafton gets approval to resume battle-royale game in India
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 10:44 IST
- Country:
- India
South Korea's Krafton Inc , a company backed by China's Tencent, on Friday said it received approval from Indian authorities to resume its popular battle-royale format game in the country.
The government had in July blocked the game, citing concerns about its data-sharing and mining in China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
