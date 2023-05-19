Left Menu

T'gana: Boy killed in stray dog attack in Warangal

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-05-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 13:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
An eight-year old boy was killed when stray dogs attacked him in Warangal town in Telangana on Friday.

The boy, whose parents came from Uttar Pradesh in search of a livelihood, was attacked by the dogs when he had gone to attend nature's call at the Kazipet Railway station Friday morning, ruling BRS MLA D Vinay Bhaskar told reporters.

The incident happened when the boy's parents had gone to a shop.

The boy succumbed though he was rushed to a hospital and before medical treatment could be provided to him.

Vinay Bhaskar, who called on the boy's parents, said the administration would extend all help to them.

Observing that stray dogs in the town were being sterilised, he said it is painful that such an incident occurred.

In a distressing incident that sent shock waves across Telangana, a four-year old child was mauled to death by stray dogs here in February last, prompting strong public reactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

