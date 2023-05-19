Left Menu

Fed's Powell says tighter credit conditions ease rate hike pressure

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 20:58 IST
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that the aftereffects of recent banking sector troubles takes some pressure off the U.S. central bank to raise rates.

Tighter credit conditions mean that "our policy rate may not need to rise as much as it would have otherwise to achieve our goals," Powell said at a central bank conference in Washington. He spoke as the end of the Fed's rate hike cycle has come into view and markets and officials are debating whether more rate increases are needed to lower inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

