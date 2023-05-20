Left Menu

Tourism Finance Corporation of India net profit jumps 11 pc in fourth quarter

According to the statement from the company, the total income of the firm went down 1 per cent to Rs 60.19 crore, against Rs 60.81 crore in the year-ago period.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 19:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tourism Finance Corporation of India has posted a jump of 10.96 per cent in its standalone net profit to Rs 24.89 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, against Rs 22.43 crore in the year-ago period. According to the statement from the company, the total income of the firm went down 1 per cent to Rs 60.19 crore, against Rs 60.81 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its earnings per share went up 10.89 per cent to Rs 2.75 from Rs 2.48 in the year-ago period. In FY23, the company's net profit went up 3.08 per cent to Rs 87.94 crore in the quarter under review, against Rs 85.31 crore in the corresponding period during the previous year.

The company has reported a total income of Rs 231.70 crore during the financial year ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 254.31 crore during the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The company has posted earning per share (EPS) of Rs 9.73 for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs.10.01 for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

According to the Bombay Stock Exchange, shares of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited were last trading at Rs 71.08 as compared to the previous close of Rs 70.63. The total number of shares traded during the day was 10,925 in over 152 trades. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 71.47 and intra-day low of 70.37. The net turnover during the day was Rs 7,74,903.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited, popularly known as TFCI, is a premier public financial institution which commenced operations in 1989 with core objective of providing finance and advisory services to the tourism sector in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

