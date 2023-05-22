Maha: 2 killed in motorbike-car collision in Palghar

Left Menu

Two persons returning home from work were killed when a car collided head-on with their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday near Palgaon in Boisar Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, an official from the police control room told PTI.

The deceased - Narendra Chintaman Bari (42) and Rupesh Bari (40) - worked at a company in the MIDC. They were returning home when the car collided with their two-wheeler, the official said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The car driver was detained and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said, adding there were three more persons in the vehicle.

It was not yet known if the car driver was under the influence of alcohol, he said.

After the incident, residents of Nandgaon village gathered near a hospital and demanded immediate arrest of the person responsible for the two deaths. They complained to police about rash and negligent driving by car drivers leading to fatal accidents in the area and said such incidents need to be checked.

