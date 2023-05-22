Austria will summon Hungarian ambassador over migration spat, minister says
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Monday said his ministry would summon the Hungarian ambassador over a dispute linked to the release of people he called human traffickers by Hungarian authorities.
"We think this is an entirely wrong signal", Schallenberg told journalists ahead of a EU meeting in Brussels, adding that he demands "full clarification" over the issue from Hungary.
