Fabindia brings on "The Big Summer"!

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/NewsReach): This summer season is going to be different. Fabindia brings to you everything under the sun with the "Big Summer". It is a celebration, where fashion meets tradition and quality meets affordability. And it's all happening across their 350+ stores and online. Embrace the essence of summer with Fabindia! Whether you are revamping your office wardrobe, attending a ceremony or planning a vacation, their latest deals and styles have got you covered. The Big Summer celebrations extend beyond clothing. It also offers handcrafted home decor and there's a whole host of personal care products that are toxin-free and loaded with Natural Bio-Actives.

Shop from a curation of contemporarily designed kurtas, saris, shirts and trousers. Complete the look with trendy accessories including fine Indian jewelry, bags and footwear. The choices also extend to the home collection on soft linens, modern decorative items, sturdy furniture, and chic kitchen wares. And remember, Bigger Bags lead to Bigger Savings. Talking about the Big Summer at Fabindia, Ajay Kapoor (President, Sales) of Fabindia said, "Summers have always been a favorite time for our patrons to pick up their seasons wardrobe - whether its for their everyday looks or for travel and leisure. We wanted to turn the Summer of '23 into a celebration of the curation and experience that Fabindia offers. From clothing, furniture or everyday beauty essentials, this is an incredible opportunity for our shoppers to elevate their summer style and also upgrade their homes with stunning pieces. And definitely to spread smiles with exceptional offers on these collections."

Made from consciously procured raw materials and handcrafted by a team of artisans across India, Fabindia is known for its unmatched handcrafted and sustainable products. Every Fabindia product promotes the rich heritage of the country and reflects the brand's commitment to quality and social responsibility. These timeless collections are made with care and precision and will be a fantastic addition to your collection. So, add your favorite products to your wish list, mark your calendar and plan your days, because you would not want to miss this celebration. It is time to embrace the season in style with Fabindia.

