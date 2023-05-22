Left Menu

Fabindia brings on "The Big Summer"!

This summer season is going to be different. Fabindia brings to you everything under the sun with the "Big Summer". It is a celebration, where fashion meets tradition and quality meets affordability. And it's all happening across their 350+ stores and online. Embrace the essence of summer with Fabindia!

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 19:17 IST
Fabindia brings on "The Big Summer"!
Fabindia brings on "The Big Summer"!. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/NewsReach): This summer season is going to be different. Fabindia brings to you everything under the sun with the "Big Summer". It is a celebration, where fashion meets tradition and quality meets affordability. And it's all happening across their 350+ stores and online. Embrace the essence of summer with Fabindia! Whether you are revamping your office wardrobe, attending a ceremony or planning a vacation, their latest deals and styles have got you covered. The Big Summer celebrations extend beyond clothing. It also offers handcrafted home decor and there's a whole host of personal care products that are toxin-free and loaded with Natural Bio-Actives.

Shop from a curation of contemporarily designed kurtas, saris, shirts and trousers. Complete the look with trendy accessories including fine Indian jewelry, bags and footwear. The choices also extend to the home collection on soft linens, modern decorative items, sturdy furniture, and chic kitchen wares. And remember, Bigger Bags lead to Bigger Savings. Talking about the Big Summer at Fabindia, Ajay Kapoor (President, Sales) of Fabindia said, "Summers have always been a favorite time for our patrons to pick up their seasons wardrobe - whether its for their everyday looks or for travel and leisure. We wanted to turn the Summer of '23 into a celebration of the curation and experience that Fabindia offers. From clothing, furniture or everyday beauty essentials, this is an incredible opportunity for our shoppers to elevate their summer style and also upgrade their homes with stunning pieces. And definitely to spread smiles with exceptional offers on these collections."

Made from consciously procured raw materials and handcrafted by a team of artisans across India, Fabindia is known for its unmatched handcrafted and sustainable products. Every Fabindia product promotes the rich heritage of the country and reflects the brand's commitment to quality and social responsibility. These timeless collections are made with care and precision and will be a fantastic addition to your collection. So, add your favorite products to your wish list, mark your calendar and plan your days, because you would not want to miss this celebration. It is time to embrace the season in style with Fabindia.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023