Left Menu

RBI Governor asks public sector banks to strengthen governance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:26 IST
RBI Governor asks public sector banks to strengthen governance
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday asked public sector banks to further strengthen their governance and risk management with a view to identify and mitigate risks at an early stage.

The governor was addressing a Conference for the Directors on the Boards of Public Sector Bank in the national capital.

'Governance in Banks - Driving Sustainable Growth and Stability' was the theme of the conference.

In a statement, the central bank said Das acknowledged the role played by the banks in supporting the economy and maintaining resilience along with improved financial performance in the face of several adverse shocks in recent times.

''He (Das) exhorted the directors of banks to further strengthen the governance and assurance functions (risk management, compliance and internal audit) so that the banks are able to identify and mitigate risks at an early stage,'' it said.

Das also emphasised the need for banks to ensure continued financial and operational resilience.

Deputy Governors M K Jain and M Rajeshwar Rao along with executive directors representing RBI's department of supervision and department of regulation, and other senior officials, also participated in the conference.

There were technical sessions on governance and assurance functions, credit risk, operational risk, IT/cyber risk and data analytics, the statement said.

On the recommendation of RBI, the government has introduced many reforms in governance and provided more autonomy to the board of public sector banks in recent times.

The reforms also include an independent professional body for selection, objective and transparent selection and allotment on the basis of merit-cum-performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit today

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications sate...

 Global
2
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global
3
Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine - TASS cites Peskov

Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine - TASS cites Peskov

 Russian Federation
4
Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window opens

Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window o...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023