Left Menu

Reliance Retail hands over pink slips to around 700 staff; many others on watch list: Sources

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:28 IST
Reliance Retail hands over pink slips to around 700 staff; many others on watch list: Sources

Reliance Retail has retrenched more than 700 people from its business to business vertical Jio Mart, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail is now integrating the Indian cash & carry business of German retailer Metro AG after completion of a Rs 2,700 crore-deal.

After the acquisition, employees of Metro were transferred to Reliance Retail and there were several instances of overlapping of roles as well as functions of employees and executives, the sources said.

According to the sources, more than 700 people have been laid off.

Reliance Retail has also started reviewing the roles of employees from other verticals of its retail business and has put hundreds of employees on performance improvement plans, they added.

Besides, the sources said the company has asked many people in the sales team to move from regular employment on a monthly salary to a commission-based model.

Under such a structure, these employees would receive their emoluments based on their sales performance, the sources said.

This is part of the appraisal process, which happens every year, they added.

Reliance Retail did not respond to queries sent by PTI.

Earlier this month, Metro had completed Rs 2,700 crore sales of its Indian business which includes all 31 wholesale stores, the entire real estate portfolio (6 store-occupied properties) and all its employees were transferred to Reliance Retail.

Reliance Retail has around four lakh employees, including those added from Metro Cash & Carry India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023