Paytm Payments Bank gets RBI nod to re-appoint Vijay Shekhar as part-time chair for a year
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 22:36 IST
Paytm Payments Bank has received RBI nod to re-appoint Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma as part-time chairman for a year, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.
''We have been informed that Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has received approval of RBI for re-appointment of Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Part-time Chairman of PPBL, for a third term starting from May 23, 2023, for a period of one year,'' One97 Communications said in a regulatory filing.
One97 holds a 49 per cent stake in PPBL and Sharma holds the rest of the stake in the entity.
