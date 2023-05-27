Left Menu

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport gets advanced e-gate system

In order to develop a technologically advanced ecosystem that will offer a seamless, consistent and paperless service experience, the International Airport here has introduced the advanced e-gate system to facilitate the journey of passengers.After checking in, passengers can enter the Security Holding Area SHA by scanning their boarding pass at the e-gates, the Airport authority has said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-05-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 11:40 IST
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport gets advanced e-gate system
In order to develop a technologically advanced ecosystem that will offer a seamless, consistent and paperless service experience, the International Airport here has introduced the advanced e-gate system to facilitate the journey of passengers.

After checking in, passengers can enter the Security Holding Area (SHA) by scanning their boarding pass at the e-gates, the Airport authority has said. ''Six e-gates with QR code scanners have been installed in the pre-security hold area of the airport's domestic and international terminals. Earlier, the officials used to directly check the boarding pass and admit the passengers,'' the airport authority said in a release.

With the introduction of e-Gate, passengers will be able to speed up the check-in process and avoid long queues during peak hours, it said.

E-gates will help airlines easily locate passengers within the terminal and improve airport security, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

