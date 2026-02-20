Inclusive Growth in the Northeast: A Drive Towards Self-Reliance

Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya is placing a strong focus on fostering inclusive growth throughout the Northeast, targeting key demographic groups such as youth, farmers, women, and economically disadvantaged sections. During her two-day tour, she addressed communities in Padumpukhiri and Aoyimti villages.

Bambhaniya emphasized the renewed development momentum in the region, highlighting improvements in connectivity, welfare delivery, and self-reliance initiatives. She praised Nagaland's natural aesthetics and vibrant cultural heritage, reaffirming the Centre's dedication to enhancing development and self-reliance efforts.

Her visits included inspections of welfare facilities like Fair Price Shops, Health & Wellness Centres, and discussions with Self-Help Groups. Bambhaniya assessed social welfare schemes' efficacy and discussed introducing 'Grain ATMs' for more efficient food distribution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)