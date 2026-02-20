Left Menu

Inclusive Growth in the Northeast: A Drive Towards Self-Reliance

Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya emphasizes inclusive development in Northeast India, targeting youth, farmers, women, and the economically disadvantaged. During her visit, she explored various initiatives and expressed hope for advanced distribution solutions, like Grain ATMs, for improved accessibility and convenience.

Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya is placing a strong focus on fostering inclusive growth throughout the Northeast, targeting key demographic groups such as youth, farmers, women, and economically disadvantaged sections. During her two-day tour, she addressed communities in Padumpukhiri and Aoyimti villages.

Bambhaniya emphasized the renewed development momentum in the region, highlighting improvements in connectivity, welfare delivery, and self-reliance initiatives. She praised Nagaland's natural aesthetics and vibrant cultural heritage, reaffirming the Centre's dedication to enhancing development and self-reliance efforts.

Her visits included inspections of welfare facilities like Fair Price Shops, Health & Wellness Centres, and discussions with Self-Help Groups. Bambhaniya assessed social welfare schemes' efficacy and discussed introducing 'Grain ATMs' for more efficient food distribution in the region.

