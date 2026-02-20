PM Modi's Upcoming Visit to Puducherry: A Political Power Play
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Puducherry on March 1 to launch several developmental projects. The visit underscores the continuing alliance between AINRC and BJP, strengthened after Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit. Talks are ongoing to include other parties like AIADMK in the NDA.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Puducherry on March 1, announced senior BJP leader Nirmal Kumar Surana on Friday. The visit comes as the Union Territory gears up for elections, with PM Modi expected to inaugurate several developmental projects during his stay.
Recent visits by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Karaikal have already set the tone, receiving a warm reception and sending a 'very good message' among the local populace, according to Surana. Now, grand preparations are underway to welcome Prime Minister Modi.
The ruling coalition between AINRC and BJP will contest the upcoming elections as allies, confirmed during Shah's visit. Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the meeting, where further alliances were discussed, including involving parties like AIADMK in the NDA coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
