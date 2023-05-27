CMs of 11 states didn't attend NITI Aayog's 8th Governing Council Meeting

Chief ministers from 11 states did not attend the 8th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired on Saturday. The meeting was attended by chief ministers and lieutenant governors representing 19 states and six UTs. The meeting was held at the New Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

According to sources, the CMs of states/UT which weren't present were Telangana, Punjab, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Manipur and Kerala. During the meeting, Prime Minister stressed that the Centre, states and Union Territories (UTs) should work as Team India and fulfil the dreams and aspirations of people for a Viksit Bharat @ 2047, according to a statement.

He said that NITI Aayog can play a critical role in helping states to develop their strategies for the next 25 years and align the same with the National Development Agenda. He urged the states and UTs to work with NITI Aayog so that the country can take a quantum leap towards achieving its vision for the Amrit Kaal. Prime Minister mentioned that NITI Aayog is taking multiple initiatives for strengthening cooperative and competitive federalism like the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) and Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP).

Both these programmes showcase the power of working together as Centre, states and districts, and the impact of data-driven governance in improving the lives of common citizens at the grass-roots level. Prime Minister Modi stressed on the need for States and the Centre to promote Shree Anna in the International Year of Millets. He also deliberated on the need for working towards water conservation through the Amrit Sarovar programme.

Prime Minister spoke about the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline at the State levels. He urged the states to proactively use the Gati Shakti Portal not only for infrastructure and logistics but also for local area development and the creation of social infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)