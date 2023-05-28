Fire at residential building in Mumbai; 2 persons rescued
A major fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building near the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, a fire official said on Sunday.
No injury was reported to anyone in the blaze which erupted at 10.24 pm on Saturday on the 12th floor of the Breach Candy Co-operative Housing Society, located on Bhulabhai Desai Road, he said.
Two persons, a male and a female, were rescued from the 12th floor through a staircase, the official said.
The fire was confined to two flats on the 12th floor of the ground-plus-15-floor building, he said. Two LPG cylinders exploded on the 12th floor, two lines (one line of high rise fire fighting vehicle and one small hose line of motor pump) were in operation, the official said.
At least eight water engines, seven jumbo tankers, fire fighting bikes and other assistance were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 3.55 am on Sunday, he said.
It was a ''level-two'' fire, the official said. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
