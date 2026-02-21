Left Menu

Mumbai Youth Congress Condemns Threats Against Rahul Gandhi

The Mumbai Youth Congress protested at BJP's 'Vasant Smruti' office against a death threat to Rahul Gandhi. They condemned politics of hatred and sought legal action against the threat issuer, a self-proclaimed Karni Sena spokesperson. Police detained protesters heading to the office amid heavy barricading.

In a bold demonstration, the Mumbai Youth Congress took to the streets outside the BJP's 'Vasant Smruti' office in Dadar on Saturday to protest a death threat issued against Rahul Gandhi. Participants shouted slogans and showered petals to condemn the threat, which they labelled as an affront to Maharashtra's democratic values.

Addressing the protest, Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen emphasized that while ideological differences are inherent in a democracy, threats of violence undermine its core principles. She urged for immediate legal action to be taken against the individuals responsible for the threat.

The controversy arose when a man claiming to be a Karni Sena spokesperson threatened to shoot Gandhi and 25 other MPs in a video that sparked outrage. With police having detained the individual in Kota, tensions escalated as Mumbai police detained Youth Congress protesters amidst heavy barricading.

