Workers at UK's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency to strike for 15 days - union
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-05-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 17:24 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Civil servants working for the British government's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency plan to strike for 15 days starting on June 11, a union representing them said on Sunday.
Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) who work for the DVLA in Wales will take industrial action to seek a "fair pay rise," the PCS union said in a statement.
