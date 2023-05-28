Left Menu

MP: 3 women killed, more than 20 passengers injured as bus overturns near Mandsaur

PTI | Mandsaur | Updated: 28-05-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 18:03 IST
MP: 3 women killed, more than 20 passengers injured as bus overturns near Mandsaur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three women were killed and more than 20 persons were injured after a bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Bhaugarh on Mhow-Neemuch road, some 18 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Satnam Singh.

''Three women, aged 74, 62 and 60 years, were killed. The bus had more than 40 passengers,'' the CSP said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Anil Nakum said more than 20 persons suffered injuries and have been hospitalised.

Passenger Ayushi Tripathi, a resident of Ujjain, claimed the bus was speeding when the incident took place, while passenger Prachi, who suffered injuries, said the bus overturned after hitting a road divider.

Meanwhile, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those with serious injuries, while those with minor wounds will get Rs 25,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023