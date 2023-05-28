Passenger detained at Jaipur airport for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 35 lakh

A passenger coming from Dubai was detained at Jaipur International Airport on Sunday for allegedly trying to smuggle 583 grams of gold worth Rs 35 lakh, a customs official said.

The passenger, who reached the airport from Dubai, had concealed the gold in a torch in liquid form, the official said.

The passenger was detained for questioning and could not give any satisfactory reply during interrogation following which the gold was seized, the customs official said Further investigation is on in the matter, the official said.

