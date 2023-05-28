Left Menu

Passenger detained at Jaipur airport for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 35 lakh

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-05-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 18:05 IST
Passenger detained at Jaipur airport for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 35 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger coming from Dubai was detained at Jaipur International Airport on Sunday for allegedly trying to smuggle 583 grams of gold worth Rs 35 lakh, a customs official said.

The passenger, who reached the airport from Dubai, had concealed the gold in a torch in liquid form, the official said.

The passenger was detained for questioning and could not give any satisfactory reply during interrogation following which the gold was seized, the customs official said Further investigation is on in the matter, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023