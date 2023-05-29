China urges Japan to correct its 'wrongdoing' of imposing chip export controls
China's commerce minister Wang Wentao urged Japan to correct its "wrongdoing" of imposing chip export controls, according to a statement from the Chinese commerce ministry on Monday.
Wang made the comments during talks with Japan's economy and trade minister on May 26 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference.
