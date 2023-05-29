Left Menu

Three rescued from sinking houseboat in Alappuzha

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 29-05-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 18:43 IST
Three rescued from sinking houseboat in Alappuzha
Three natives of Tamil Nadu were rescued from a houseboat which began sinking in the backwaters of Kerala's Vembanad lake in Alappuzha district on Monday, police said.

The boat, which was carrying three members of a family besides the crew, is suspected to have hit a tree trunk or something similar underwater causing water to enter the boat, police said.

''The speed boats which were nearby rescued the crew and the passengers immediately and took them back to Alappuzha. No one is hurt and they have not filed any complaints,'' police told PTI.

The police also said that the houseboat was following all safety measures and had enough buoys and life jackets for the passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

