Left Menu

4 of family killed as car overturns after hitting divider in UP's Kannauj

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 29-05-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 19:43 IST
4 of family killed as car overturns after hitting divider in UP's Kannauj
  • Country:
  • India

Four people of a family, including an eight-year-old child, died when a car they were travelling overturned after hitting a divider on the Lucknow-Agra expressway here on Monday, police said.

The incident happened near Fagua Bhatta under Tirva police station area, killing Krishna Murari (55), his wife Asha Devi (52), his son Rahul (42) and the minor, SHO Santosh Kumar said.

Murari, a resident of Auraiya district, was returning home along with his family after attending a wedding function in Lucknow when the accident happened, he said, adding Rahul was driving the car.

Murari's daughter, his daughter-in-law Laxmi and one Ram Jeevan were injured in the accident and have been referred to Kanpur for treatment, the SHO said.

The family members have been informed about the incident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
2
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
3
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023