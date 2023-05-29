4 of family killed as car overturns after hitting divider in UP's Kannauj

Four people of a family, including an eight-year-old child, died when a car they were travelling overturned after hitting a divider on the Lucknow-Agra expressway here on Monday, police said.

The incident happened near Fagua Bhatta under Tirva police station area, killing Krishna Murari (55), his wife Asha Devi (52), his son Rahul (42) and the minor, SHO Santosh Kumar said.

Murari, a resident of Auraiya district, was returning home along with his family after attending a wedding function in Lucknow when the accident happened, he said, adding Rahul was driving the car.

Murari's daughter, his daughter-in-law Laxmi and one Ram Jeevan were injured in the accident and have been referred to Kanpur for treatment, the SHO said.

The family members have been informed about the incident, he said.

