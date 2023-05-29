Two dead, eight wounded in Russian attack in Donetsk region - governor

Two people were killed and eight wounded in a Russian attack on the city of Toretsk in the eastern region of Donetsk on Monday, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Kyrylenko said Russia had used high-explosive aerial bombs in the attack at about 11:30 a.m. (0830 GMT), damaging a gas station and a multi-storey building in the small city which had a pre-war population of about 30,000 people.

Rescue services were working at the site, he said, urging remaining residents to evacuate. "Every day, the Russians purposefully hit civilians in the Donetsk region," Kyrylenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia has previously denied targeting civilians and has rejected allegations of war crimes in what it calls a "special military operation". The Donetsk region has seen some of the fiercest battles of Russia's war on Ukraine.

