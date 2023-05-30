Left Menu

Man dies after car falls off under-construction flyover in Delhi

A 42-year-old man died after his car allegedly fell off an under-construction flyover in east Delhis Barapullah-Noida Link Road area, police said on Monday.Jagandeep Singh, a resident of Krishna Nagar in Delhi, fell 30 feet to the ground leading to his death, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 00:30 IST
A 42-year-old man died after his car allegedly fell off an under-construction flyover in east Delhi's Barapullah-Noida Link Road area, police said on Monday.

Jagandeep Singh, a resident of Krishna Nagar in Delhi, fell 30 feet to the ground leading to his death, they said. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on May 26 when Singh was driving home after work from Noida. It is suspected that he got confused with the route and drove towards the under-construction flyover, police said. Upon receiving information about the accident, the fire brigade, Delhi Disaster Management Authority and the crime team of the Delhi Police reached the spot and found the man in the driving seat of the car which had fallen off the under-construction flyover, a senior police officer said. The man was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said, adding Singh is survived by his wife and their two children.

