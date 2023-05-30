Sustainable Biosolutions introduces SUSBIO ECOTREAT: A revolutionary sewage treatment system

VMPL New Delhi [India], May 30: In a bold move to revolutionize the wastewater treatment and recycling industry, Sustainable Biosolutions Pvt Ltd has taken a groundbreaking step towards transforming the wastewater treatment and recycling sector with the introduction of their cutting-edge creation, SUSBIO ECOTREAT. This innovative and compact sewage treatment system redefines the benchmarks of effectiveness and eco-friendliness, making it the perfect choice for various commercial and industrial applications.

The SUSBIO ECOTREAT system is not only highly efficient but also operates silently, requiring minimal maintenance and eliminating the need for on-site operators. Its low electric consumption further contributes to its eco-friendly nature, ensuring reduced energy usage and costs. By incorporating an anoxic, aerobic, and membrane treatment process, this groundbreaking system guarantees exceptional water quality compared to traditional sewage treatment methods. Sustainable Biosolutions, a leading sewage treatment, wastewater treatment, and recycling company, has consistently displayed expertise in the field. Their team specializes in the designing, installation, and maintenance of advanced sewage treatment plants, offering robust technologies for projects such as STP, ETP, WTP, rapid composters, and biogas plants.

With over a decade of experience, Sustainable Biosolutions possesses extensive knowledge and skills to troubleshoot and revamp old or defunct treatment plants. Their highly skilled service and operational team provides round-the-clock assistance, ensuring uninterrupted and reliable services to clients throughout the year. This commitment to excellence has solidified its reputation as one of the best waste management companies in the market. Furthermore, Sustainable Biosolutions offers technical consultancy services for waste management projects, guiding clients through the process and assisting in obtaining necessary approvals and clearances from pollution control boards and other environmental authorities. Their dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in wastewater treatment and recycling is evident in their implementation of in-house research and development, customizing solutions to meet specific project requirements.

The history of Sustainable Biosolutions traces back to its founding by Akshat Tyagi and Raghavendraprasad Suryavanshi, both postgraduates from BITS Pilani. Their shared commitment to environmental consciousness led them to establish SUSBIO during their final semester thesis, driven by the desire to give back to nature and create a sustainable future. This visionary approach is further reflected in SUSBIO's long-term vision, aiming to revolutionize waste management in India and raise awareness about the importance of recycling and reusing for the sake of the environment and future generations. Sustainable Biosolutions offers a range of services, including wastewater treatment and recycling, biodigester and bio-toilet systems, and annual maintenance services. Their highly skilled technical team ensures optimal performance and provides troubleshooting and revamps for non-performing or defunct systems. Moreover, they provide comprehensive consultancy services to obtain necessary approvals and clearances for waste management projects.

As one of the industry's most advanced and technology-driven companies, Sustainable Biosolutions continues to provide cutting-edge solutions for wastewater treatment and recycling. Their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and environmental consciousness positions them as the trusted partner for clients across commercial and industrial sectors. With the introduction of SUSBIO ECOTREAT, they have once again demonstrated their dedication to pushing the boundaries of waste management technologies and paving the way for a greener future. In an era where waste management is of paramount importance, Sustainable Biosolutions stands at the forefront, offering game-changing solutions to meet the evolving needs of a sustainable world.

