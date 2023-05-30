Left Menu

Roadshow held in Mumbai to bring in investments to northeastern states

The northeastern part of India is a strategic gateway to South East Asian economies. Each of the eight states in the region offers a significant business advantage to investors.

Northeast Investors Roadshow held by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) in Mumbai (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
An investors roadshow was held by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and it received interest with over 200 business-to-government (B2G) meetings being organised in a single day. Besides a significant number of investors, the event also saw key policymakers and government officials from the northeastern region grace the occasion.

"With the investor interest in the region, the North Eastern region has achieved several industrial landmarks. The central and state governments and facilitators such as DoNER have together discussed several investible opportunities with businesses. Our interactions with businesses have revealed several welcoming and proactive experiences around North East," said Lok Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of DONER, First Mumbai Investor Roadshow. He said the progress of the trilateral highway between Bangladesh and India will further enhance the prospects of integration of the region.

Senior government officials from northeastern states, the Ministry of DoNER, and officials from FICCI (Industry Partner), EY (Knowledge Partner), and Invest India (Investment Facilitation Partner) guided investors through new age avenues. Senior officials from North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), North Eastern Council (NEC), North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFI), and North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) also provided crucial insights during the Investor Roadshow, according to a release. Some of the top business houses that participated include names such as Dabur, Patanjali, Amul, Parle Agro, Pepsi Co, ITC, Britannia, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharmaceuticals, JSW Energy, Indian Oil, Adani Ventures, and Mahindra Holidays.

Officials informed participants how start-ups in the region could leverage several opportunities. The northeastern part of India is a strategic gateway to South East Asian economies. Each of the eight states in the region offers a significant business advantage to investors.

Sikkim, known for being the country's first fully organic state, has also observed a spurt in pharmaceutical businesses. Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura too have seen an uptick in investor interest particularly in the tourism sector. In states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland, investment avenues such as power generation, biotechnology, natural resources, and eco-tourism have gained significance in recent years. All these states recently hosted G20 meetings as well.

The North East Global Investors Summit is a flagship campaign instituted by the Ministry of DoNER. As part of the Northeast Global Investor Summit, successful Investor Roundtables have been organised across Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Meghalaya and is scheduled to be organised in other North Eastern states. The Ministry is expected to organise Investor Roadshows in Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Dhaka (Bangladesh) in the run-up to the lead investment summit in New Delhi later this year. (ANI)

