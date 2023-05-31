Bus hits pilot car of Haryana minister's convoy in Jind, no injuries
PTI | Jind | Updated: 31-05-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 00:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A bus collided with the pilot car of Haryana minister Banwari Lal's convoy here on Tuesday, police said.
There were no injuries in the incident which took place between Kila Zaffargarh and Budha Khera in the district, they said, adding a case has been registered against the bus driver and an investigation launched.
According to the police, Banwari Lal's convoy was travelling on highway 152D when the collision took place. The bus collided with the pilot car, shattering its windshield, they added.
Police said it was a private bus from Rajasthan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Kila Zaffargarh
- Haryana
- Banwari Lal's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Truck driver killed as vehicle falls off bridge in Rajasthan
Luminous Power Technologies hosts a mega meet with Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur
Two labourers die while cleaning tank at oil factory in Rajasthan's Ranpur
Any leader who believes in BJP ideology can join us, says Union minister amid Rajasthan Cong tussle
Cong president to take decision on Rajasthan after Karnataka: AICC co-incharge Qazi Nizamuddin