Left Menu

Netherlands set to reform $1.6 trillion private pension sector

The Netherlands is set for a major overhaul of its 1.45 trillion euro ($1.6 trillion) private pension industry, Europe's largest, that will see funds ditch the promise of guaranteed benefits as they try to keep a lid on costs. Following years of debate, the Dutch Senate on Tuesday gave its final approval for the shift to a "defined contribution" system, which proponents say will yield better results - though opponents have warned of the extra risks it introduces.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 02:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 02:06 IST
Netherlands set to reform $1.6 trillion private pension sector

The Netherlands is set for a major overhaul of its 1.45 trillion euro ($1.6 trillion) private pension industry, Europe's largest, that will see funds ditch the promise of guaranteed benefits as they try to keep a lid on costs.

Following years of debate, the Dutch Senate on Tuesday gave its final approval for the shift to a "defined contribution" system, which proponents say will yield better results - though opponents have warned of the extra risks it introduces. Traditionally, Dutch workers and employers pay into private pension funds that promise a final pension at a specific level - an increasingly rare example of a "defined benefit" system.

Together with a state pension system, this has enabled Dutch workers to retain most of their income when they retire. The Dutch system has been seen as a model, but in recent years it has struggled. Interest rates and premiums were too low to allow funds to compensate for inflation, and the threat loomed large of cuts to benefits.

Deteriorating coverage ratios also led to debates over who held which claims to the collective pot, as pensioners pushed for inflation indexing while workers warned that would hurt their future benefits. Under the new rules, the around 180 Dutch pension funds will specify to individual workers and pensioners which part of the collective pot is actually theirs - and what benefits they can realistically expect.

The new system will also make it easier for funds to increase payouts when investments do well and to lower them when markets fall. Solidarity mechanisms will, however, be built in to smooth the effect of bad years on investments and to make sure people keep receiving their pensions for as long as they live.

Funds will have to apply the new rules by 2028. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023