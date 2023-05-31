J-K highway, Mughal road shut due to landslides, mudslides

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Mughal road were shut for traffic on Wednesday following landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Over 200 vehicles have been stranded at various stretches of the highway, they said.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by mudslides and shooting stones.

The highway has been closed till further clearance, SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said in a tweet.

Heavy rains triggered a major landslide on Mughal road near Ratta Chamb bridge, blocking traffic movement, officials said.

The men and machines are working to clear the landslide, they said.

