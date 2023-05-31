Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 4 killed as auto-rickshaw falls into gorge in Jashpur; 8-year-old boy among 2 injured

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:29 IST
Chhattisgarh: 4 killed as auto-rickshaw falls into gorge in Jashpur; 8-year-old boy among 2 injured
Four persons, including a married couple, were killed after the auto-rickshaw in which they were returning from a wedding function fell into a 50-feet deep gorge in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Wednesday, police said.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, including an eight-year-old boy, sustained critical injuries in the accident which took place in Kardana Valley in the Sanna area in the afternoon, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as the owner-cum-driver of the auto-rickshaw Budhnath Ram, his wife Phulmati, Sevanti and Brihaspati Bai, he said.

As per preliminary information, Budhnath Ram, his wife and four others were returning in the three-wheeler to their native Kardana village from nearby Sonkyari village where they had gone to attend a marriage function. When they reached near Chhatauari Kapukona village, the driver (Budhnath Ram) apparently lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into the 50-feet deep gorge, he said.

Three of the occupants died on the spot, while the fourth passenger succumbed to injuries during treatment at the Jashpur district hospital, said the official.

The two injured persons were referred to the Ambikapur medical college and hospital in neighbouring Surguja district in view of their critical condition, he said.

