Elon Musk scheduled to visit Tesla's Shanghai plant on Weds night - sources

Elon Musk is scheduled to travel to Tesla's Shanghai factory on Wednesday night to meet with staff there, two sources familiar with the matter said. Musk arrived in Beijing on Tuesday in his first trip to China in three years.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:42 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk is scheduled to travel to Tesla's Shanghai factory on Wednesday night to meet with staff there, two sources familiar with the matter said. The Tesla CEO's private jet landed in the financial hub earlier in the day after flying from Beijing, according to flight tracking provider Variflight.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk arrived in Beijing on Tuesday in his first trip to China in three years.

