Sudan extends closure of its airspace until June 15 -statement
Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 00:15 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Sudan's civil aviation authority will extend the closure of Sudanese airspace until the 15th of June, a statement for Khartoum international airport said on its Facebook page.
"Aid and evacuation flights will be excepted from this decision after securing permissions from relevant authorities" the statement added.
