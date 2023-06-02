Meta plans to launch microblogging site by June-end: Sources

Facebook's parent company -- Meta Platforms -- is planning to launch a microblogging site which will give competition to Twitter, by the end of June, according to sources. The operations of the new site, codenamed Barcelona, will be linked to Instagram. According to sources, a post on the site can have up to 500 characters. They said a user could also easily shift between Meta's photo and video-sharing social networking service -- Instagram -- and the new microblogging site.

Sources said hashtags might be used in the new site and it is being alpha-tested and checked for bugs. The timing is crucial for Meta because Twitter is struggling to retain users across the board. A query addressed to the company about the launch came back with "no input on this query" at the time of going to press.

It might be the right time for Meta Platforms to launch the website before the new CEO of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, who has already outsourced ad monetisation to an adtech, gets the ball rolling. Another competitor in the race, Mastadon, seemed to have gained so many users only to lose it again because the website is difficult to use, according to media reports.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday evening announced Meta Quest 3, its next-generation virtual and mixed reality headset, which will be launched later this year. According to the statement from Meta, it features higher resolution, stronger performance, breakthrough Meta Reality technology, and a slimmer, more comfortable form factor.

Quest 3 will ship in all countries where Meta Quest is currently supported this fall. The 128GB headset starts at USD 499.99, and Meta will offer an additional storage option for those who want some extra space.

In another development on Thursday evening, Meta has also announced its employees will be required to work in the office three days a week starting September 5 in its remote work policy. The employees had been working two days a week in the office. (ANI)

