Left Menu

Gujarat Giants Dominate Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League Clash

In a gripping Women's Premier League match, Gujarat Giants showcased their cricket prowess against the Mumbai Indians. With stellar performances from players like Georgia Wareham and Beth Mooney, the Giants achieved a commendable score of 192 for five wickets in 20 overs, highlighting their dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:34 IST
Gujarat Giants Dominate Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling face-off at the Women's Premier League, the Gujarat Giants took on the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. The Giants showcased an impressive performance, setting a total of 192 for five wickets over 20 overs.

Key players from the Giants, including Georgia Wareham and Beth Mooney, made significant contributions, with Wareham remaining not out at 43, and Mooney scoring a solid 33 before being caught and bowled by Kerr.

Despite efforts from Mumbai's bowlers, such as Shabnim Ismail, who took one wicket for 25 runs, the Giants' batting lineup held firm, marking a dominant display in the match.

TRENDING

1
Iran's Rising Death Toll Amidst Protests: A Nation on Edge

Iran's Rising Death Toll Amidst Protests: A Nation on Edge

 United Arab Emirates
2
SIR Sparks Political Controversy in West Bengal

SIR Sparks Political Controversy in West Bengal

 India
3
Supreme Court Examines Transgender Athletes and State Laws

Supreme Court Examines Transgender Athletes and State Laws

 Global
4
Clintons Defy Congressional Subpoena in Epstein Probe

Clintons Defy Congressional Subpoena in Epstein Probe

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026