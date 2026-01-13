Gujarat Giants Dominate Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League Clash

In a thrilling face-off at the Women's Premier League, the Gujarat Giants took on the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. The Giants showcased an impressive performance, setting a total of 192 for five wickets over 20 overs.

Key players from the Giants, including Georgia Wareham and Beth Mooney, made significant contributions, with Wareham remaining not out at 43, and Mooney scoring a solid 33 before being caught and bowled by Kerr.

Despite efforts from Mumbai's bowlers, such as Shabnim Ismail, who took one wicket for 25 runs, the Giants' batting lineup held firm, marking a dominant display in the match.