Himachal Pradesh Mobilizes Against Chitta: A Community-led Initiative

Himachal Pradesh will host anti-chitta gram sabhas in every panchayat to combat the spread of adulterated heroin and address local youth rehabilitation. Officials will attend, and statewide campaigns, sports tournaments, property demolitions, and educational initiatives aim to raise awareness and break the drug's supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a statewide initiative, Himachal Pradesh is set to organize 'Anti-chitta' gram sabhas on January 21 and 22 to combat the proliferation of adulterated heroin, known locally as chitta. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced these efforts while highlighting the rehabilitation of affected local youth as a key component.

At a recent meeting, Sukhu discussed the involvement of various departmental officials as observers in the gram sabhas. Each panchayat will conduct a thorough mapping of chitta-related activities, according to an official statement. Concurrently, awareness campaigns are in full swing across the state to educate the public about the dangers of chitta and similar drugs.

Additional measures include organizing sports tournaments featuring kabaddi, cricket, and volleyball, with cash prizes for winners at block, district, and state levels. The government also plans to demolish properties owned by chitta smugglers. A chapter on the harmful effects of chitta will be added to school curricula, and local community groups will play active roles in these anti-drug efforts.

