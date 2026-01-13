Political Winds: Rahul Gandhi's Airborne Dialogue Spurs Karnataka Power Buzz
A brief airport encounter between Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, and D.K. Shivakumar has fueled speculation amid Karnataka's leadership tussle. Discussions reportedly touched on cabinet reshuffles and Congress' Save MGNREGA campaign. The political dynamics spotlight the ongoing friction within Congress as Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar vie for leadership dominance.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected twist in Karnataka's political theatre, Rahul Gandhi's brief encounter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar, has sparked fresh conjecture about the state's leadership future. Against the backdrop of a power struggle, Gandhi's transit stop in Mysuru attracted considerable attention.
The leaders' tarmac conversation at Mandakalli Airport, coming as Gandhi headed from Tamil Nadu to New Delhi, coincided with intensifying discussions about a possible cabinet reshuffle and the continued push for Congress' 'Save MGNREGA' campaign.
As reports swirl about potential leadership shifts, triggered by an apparent 'power-sharing' deal, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar persistently angle for gubernatorial dominance. Yet, the ultimate decision lies with the Congress high command, as discussions continue amid impending state elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal Faces Congressional Scrutiny
Political Standoff Over Hanuman Depiction in India: Congress Seeks Apology
Rajasthan Congress Slams Controversial Teacher Transfers
China Visits Spark Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress
Congress Challenges BJP Over China's 'Red Carpet' Treatment