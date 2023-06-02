iCubesWire forecasts revenue of Rs 350 cr, entry into Riyadh, Moscow, London and Unified Ad Tech Launch this year

ThePRTree New Delhi [India], June 2: iCubesWire, India's leading digital Ad tech platform, has announced elaborate plans for this fiscal year. The company's aspirations are focused on a robust exponential growth trajectory across several parameters, including revenue, team, geographies and the launch of advanced ad technology innovations, which will be added to the existing stacks.

The company currently has offices in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, Jakarta, and Dubai and has announced plans to expand its global footprint by establishing offices in Riyadh, Moscow and London in the coming months. Gurgaon being the headquarters has around 300 people and serves as the epicentre for the majority of innovations and developments. Furthermore, the company's Board of Directors are also based at the Gurgaon office, leading strategic direction and governance across business units.

Technology remains the key focus for the company in fuelling growth. With a dedicated technology team of around 50 people, the company is concentrating its efforts towards making key additions to the overall technology stack. This will further broaden the company's portfolio of innovative solutions to serve its large customer base out of the geographies in they operate. The company has significant projections and forecasts from the key customers in existing geographies, and the numbers forecasts for this year are in the range of Rs 350 crore as the top-line revenue. The company's client portfolio serves prominent brands from various sectors, including e-commerce, FMCG, and travel brands, across its geographies.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Sahil Chopra, Founder and CEO, iCubesWire, says, "We are calling this year as the year of liberating growth and have plans to expand into new geographies, launching the most sought-after tech platform that will also add to the numbers. The projections for this year are at 400 CR of top-line revenue and will substantially increase the EBITDA of the company. The same will add immensely to the overall value generation. We aspire to remain 100% privately held and free of any external debt for most of this year as well." (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

