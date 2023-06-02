Sonalika Clocks highest ever May overall sales of 13,702 tractors & registers 11.42 per cent domestic growth to surpass industry (est. 2.7 per cent)

PNN New Delhi [India], June 2: India's No. 1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors has always been actively engaged in driving innovation and supporting Indian farmers with its passion and quality farm equipment. Sonalika's exceptional approach towards the overall agri ecosystem has steered the company to register highest ever May overall sales of 13,702 tractors in 2023. This includes 11.42% domestic growth in May'23 which is 4X the industry growth (est. 2.7%) as the company has beaten its own previous May'22 sales record of 12,615 tractors.

Sonalika Tractors is focusing on accelerating the widespread adoption of farm mechanisation as nearly just 45% of farming in India is mechanised till date. The company designs heavy-duty tractors that are tailored to deliver unmatched performance, durability and efficiency in the varied soil of every state of the country. Sonalika's commitment to quality and innovation is embodied in its World's No.1 integrated manufacturing plant which rolls out high technology tractors that are trusted by 14+ lakh farmers across 150 countries. By leveraging advanced technology and a robust distribution network, Sonalika aims to continue to deliver farmer happiness and minimise complexities in every farm operation. Speaking on the new achievement, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said "We feel delighted to have proudly clocked our highest ever May overall sales of 13,702 tractors, and have surpassed domestic industry growth with 4X growth. This exemplary feat underlines the company's commitment to lead and transform the farming landscape in India to ensure farmer prosperity. Various developmental programmes by the government have led to constant rise in farmer's income levels as well as irrigated land cover crossing 50% for the first time, thereby empowering farmers to adopt new farming techniques. Our significant improvements in the product line and related farm technologies have empowered us to achieve progressive growth and we will continue to ensure that farmers reach new levels of productivity and profitability."

