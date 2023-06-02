Left Menu

Milwaukee school bus engulfed in flames after driver safely evacuates 37 students

A school bus driver in Milwaukee safely evacuated 37 students from her bus just before it became engulfed in flames.The bus was just blocks from their destination at the Milwaukee Academy of Science Wednesday morning when Imunek Williams smelled something burning, WISN-TV reported.Williams had been driving the bus for two hours by then, and had kindergartners to high schoolers onboard.

PTI | Milwaukee | Updated: 02-06-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 20:21 IST
Milwaukee school bus engulfed in flames after driver safely evacuates 37 students

A school bus driver in Milwaukee safely evacuated 37 students from her bus just before it became engulfed in flames.

The bus was just blocks from their destination at the Milwaukee Academy of Science Wednesday morning when Imunek Williams smelled something burning, WISN-TV reported.

Williams had been driving the bus for two hours by then, and had kindergartners to high schoolers onboard. She initially thought the smell was coming from another vehicle.

"But then as I started to drive more, the smell and the smoke started to get thicker,'' she told the television station for a story Thursday.

"I just told the kids, let's get off,''' Williams said. ''I evacuated the bus, made sure everyone was off, and made them line up against a gate. And as soon as we stepped off the bus, I turned around and the bus was just — in flames." Firefighters put out the blaze and Williams, who is due to give birth in August, was taken to a hospital as a precaution. What caused the bus to catch fire is being investigated.

"It just feels good that I was able to get them off and no one was hurt,'' she said. ''That's just my biggest concern because if it was my kid on the bus, I would want the bus driver to do the exact same thing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023