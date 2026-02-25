Left Menu

Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Sierra Leone's government reports that several security personnel were apprehended by Guinea's military at the border. This incident is part of an ongoing border dispute rooted in the civil war era. Efforts are underway to ensure their release through diplomatic channels, while Guinea has yet to comment.

Updated: 25-02-2026 00:02 IST
Sierra Leone's government announced on Tuesday that several members of its security team were apprehended and taken over the border by Guinea's military. This development marks another chapter in the decades-long border dispute between the two West African nations, stemming from the Sierra Leonean civil war era.

The incident occurred at the border town of Kalieyereh in Falaba district, where Sierra Leonean forces were working on constructing a border post. The government stated that their weapons and ammunition were also confiscated by the Guinean forces.

Efforts to secure the release of the detained personnel are ongoing through diplomatic avenues. The Guinean authorities have not yet issued a statement on the matter, as Sierra Leone reaffirms its claim over the territory where the incident took place.

