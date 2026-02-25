Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Sierra Leone's government announced on Tuesday that several members of its security team were apprehended and taken over the border by Guinea's military. This development marks another chapter in the decades-long border dispute between the two West African nations, stemming from the Sierra Leonean civil war era.

The incident occurred at the border town of Kalieyereh in Falaba district, where Sierra Leonean forces were working on constructing a border post. The government stated that their weapons and ammunition were also confiscated by the Guinean forces.

Efforts to secure the release of the detained personnel are ongoing through diplomatic avenues. The Guinean authorities have not yet issued a statement on the matter, as Sierra Leone reaffirms its claim over the territory where the incident took place.